LPG Restrictions News Today 입력 2019.03.13 (15:25) 수정 2019.03.13 (15:43)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Restrictions on liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) vehicles are expected to be eased. Ordinary citizens can also buy LPG cars from as early as later this month. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Liquefied petroleum gas is the fuel used for taxis, rental cars and vehicles driven by people with disabilities. LPG is much more affordable than gasoline or diesel. It also produces far less fine dust. A measurement of nitrogen oxide emissions shows diesel cars produced 93 times the amount discharged by cars running on LPG. Even with these merits, calls to allow the general public drive LPG vehicles were consistently blocked in parliament. But finally this changed as Korea struggles with record levels of fine dust. A National Assembly committee has approved a revision to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Act. A clause in the law that prevented the use of LPG in vehicles other than taxis due to reasons like fuel supply and demand has been dropped.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kwon Chil-seung(Assembly Trade Cmte) : "South Korea is the only country in the world to restrict the use of LPG as automotive fuel. Eased restriction will sharply expand consumers right of choice."



The worsening air pollution led to easing of such long standing restrictions. The change is anticipated to help reduce fine dust.

LPG Restrictions

입력 2019.03.13 (15:25) 수정 2019.03.13 (15:43) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Restrictions on liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) vehicles are expected to be eased. Ordinary citizens can also buy LPG cars from as early as later this month. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Liquefied petroleum gas is the fuel used for taxis, rental cars and vehicles driven by people with disabilities. LPG is much more affordable than gasoline or diesel. It also produces far less fine dust. A measurement of nitrogen oxide emissions shows diesel cars produced 93 times the amount discharged by cars running on LPG. Even with these merits, calls to allow the general public drive LPG vehicles were consistently blocked in parliament. But finally this changed as Korea struggles with record levels of fine dust. A National Assembly committee has approved a revision to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Act. A clause in the law that prevented the use of LPG in vehicles other than taxis due to reasons like fuel supply and demand has been dropped.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kwon Chil-seung(Assembly Trade Cmte) : "South Korea is the only country in the world to restrict the use of LPG as automotive fuel. Eased restriction will sharply expand consumers right of choice."



The worsening air pollution led to easing of such long standing restrictions. The change is anticipated to help reduce fine dust.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보