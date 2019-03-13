Complete Denuclearization News Today 입력 2019.03.13 (15:26) 수정 2019.03.13 (15:44)

[Anchor Lead]



After a period of silence following the second Pyongyang-Washington summit in Vietnam, the North Korean media began expressing its stance on the so-called "complete denuclearization." Attention is on whether North Korea and the United States will be able to narrow their differences.



[Pkg]



On March 12, North Korea, via its propaganda media, said that Pyongyang has unwavering determination to establish new relations with Washington and achieve complete denuclearization. North Korean media added that Pyongyang would continue the constructive conversations of the Hanoi summit. Another propaganda outlet published an article of similar content and posted the image of the joint statement that was signed by the two leaders at the Singapore summit. Such media reports can be interpreted as the North's attempt to quell concerns surrounding its missile test site in Tongchang-ri and demonstrate its intention to continue the talks. However, it's unclear at this point whether Pyongyang will accept Washington's preconditions and shift from its principle of "step-by-step simultaneous denuclearization." Reaching an agreement could become even more difficult, as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who seemed to be willing to accept some of Pyongyang's preconditions, has made it clear recently that Washington wants things to be settled at once. A foreign ministry official said the United States maintains its principle of "comprehensive agreement and phase-by-phase implementation," and that Washington's stance does not imply immediate implementation.



[Soundbite] Hong Min(Korea Institute for National Unification) : "Rather than narrowing their differences, the two sides should reach a comprehensive agreement to promise the dismantlement of the entire program and implement it in phases."



Some point out that the two sides should find a solution with fewer denuclearization stages given the failed "Yongbyon deal".

