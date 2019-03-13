Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.13 (15:36) 수정 2019.03.13 (15:52)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's cultural news, we bring you the story of world renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang releasing a new album. Take a look



[Pkg]



Chinese-born world-renowned pianist also known as the idol of the classical field Lang Lang is to release a new album this month. Entitled "Piano Book," the new album contains compositions that the pianist has enjoyed performing since a very young age. In a recent interview with Korean media, Lang Lang said that the upcoming album is like "first love," because it contains compositions that remind him of his childhood. The new album consists of such compositions as Beethoven's "Fur Elise," Chopin's "Raindrop Prelude" and Mendelssohn's "Spinning Song." Lang Lang also said that the Korean licensed version of his new album contains his own interpretation of the Korean folk song "Arirang." "Piano Book" is slated for release on March 29. The music video for Black Pink's song "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" has become the first K-pop production to record more than 700 million views on YouTube. According to Black Pink's agency, the feat was achieved 266 days after the music video was posted on YouTube in June last year. The music video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" drew the spotlight from the day of its release for its catchy choreography and the irresistible charm of the group members. Since the number of views surpassed 200 million, the music video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" has been breaking all records set previously by K-pop girl and boy groups. Black Pink is also known to have the most music videos among K-pop artists that have been viewed more than 500 million times. With the number of YouTube views being regarded as a barometer of artists' global recognition, Black Pink is said to have high odds of making a successful debut in the U.S.

