Military Regulations News Today 입력 2019.03.14 (15:11) 수정 2019.03.14 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting from last month, the Defense Ministry allows rank-and-file soldiers to leave barracks during off-duty hours after work on weekdays. The ministry also plans to abolish a restriction, on regions to which soldiers are allowed to go during their after-work outings. The defense minister has visited military units located near the border with North Korea to collect public opinions about the military policy. Here is more.



[Pkg]



About a month has passed since national servicemen are fully allowed to leave barracks during off-duty hours on weekdays. Most soldiers are positive about the change.



[Soundbite] Sergeant Park Seong-jin : "Soldiers return looking very happy, as they are refreshed through various activities during outings."



However, merchants near military units are growing more concerned about the measure's possible negative impact on their businesses. They worry the local economy will be further depressed when the military abolishes a restriction on regions where soldiers can stay during their leave in the second half of this year.



[Soundbite] Jeong Ok-soo(Inje Association of Restaurant Owners) : "I myself run a business. Many merchants complain that it is really tough these days."



Soldiers and local merchants are giving mixed responses to the military policy. Defense chief Jeong Kyeong-doo visited a Gangwon-do Province region near the border with North Korea in order to listen to opinions about the changes. The minister said those are measures to improve the working conditions of soldiers. At the same time, he promised to seek ways to keep the local economy afloat.



[Soundbite] Jeong Kyeong-doo(Defense Minister) : "We are implementing the measures while taking into consideration ways to help the local community."



The minister also held discussions with Gangwon Governor Choi Moon-soon and the heads of five local counties about how to help local merchants while also enhancing the welfare of soldiers. The ministry plans to continue communicating with locals throughout the process of its push to reform the military culture successfully.

