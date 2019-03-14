North Korea's Message News Today 입력 2019.03.14 (15:13) 수정 2019.03.14 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has recently expressed its commitment to denuclearization via propaganda media, and urged the United States to make a bold decision. The North is also calling for the two Koreas to join hands as one nation.



[Pkg]



A message posted by a North Korean propaganda outlet says the second North Korea-U.S. summit produced regrettable results because Washington lacked firm resolve and clear vision. The source urged the U.S. government to muster the courage and follow its beliefs rather than being swayed by political opponents. The media source reiterated that the best solution would be to dismantle the North's Yongbyon nuclear facility and partially lift sanctions as a reciprocal measure. Such remarks are construed to mean that Pyongyang wants Washington to accept its previous stance, which it has no plans to change.



[Soundbite] Nam Sung-wook(Korea University) : "Now that North Korea has announced its official stance on the Hanoi summit, it wants to reaffirm its position ahead of the next round of talks with the United States. This demonstrates international propaganda between Pyongyang and Washington."



Another North Korean propaganda outlet mentioned the Panmunjeom and Pyongyang joint declarations and wrote that South and North Korea must join hands. This apparently means that Pyongyang wants the South Korean government to play a pro-active role in the resumption of Kumgangsan Mountain tours and the opening of the Kaesong Industrial Complex amid international sanctions.

