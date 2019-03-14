Giving Way on Roads News Today 입력 2019.03.14 (15:18) 수정 2019.03.14 (15:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In Korea, drivers can end up being fined if they don't give way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles. This is part of efforts to raise awareness among drivers of the importance of saving lives by letting ambulances pass them in emergencies. Recently, drivers in Gangwju, Gyeonggi-do province touched the hearts of the people by giving way to a police car carrying a pregnant women in labor.



[Pkg]



A car scratches to a halt in front of a police station. A man hurriedly steps out and rushes into the police station. He then explains about an urgent situation. He wanted police to help him get through heavy traffic, so his pregnant wife who was in labor can reach the hospital on time. Ambulances at nearby fire stations were dispatched to other duties and would take too long to come to their aid. Police decided to move the pregnant woman to a hospital in a police car. It usually takes 20 minutes from the police station to the hospital if there is no traffic jam. However, the two-lane road was packed with cars during the morning rush hour. As police asked drivers to give way, a space was made for them to pass through.



[Soundbite] "We have an emergency patient. Please give way."



Thanks to the cooperation other drivers, the police car arrived at the hospital in 15 minutes. It was a very close call. The pregnant woman collapsed on the floor as soon as she entered the hospital with police's help, she managed to make it to the ER and gave birth to a healthy boy.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-ji(Police Officer) : "I was amazed and grateful for the citizens' cooperation."



A family met their new baby safely thanks to active help by citizens and willingness to give way to an emergency vehicle.

Giving Way on Roads

입력 2019.03.14 (15:18) 수정 2019.03.14 (15:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In Korea, drivers can end up being fined if they don't give way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles. This is part of efforts to raise awareness among drivers of the importance of saving lives by letting ambulances pass them in emergencies. Recently, drivers in Gangwju, Gyeonggi-do province touched the hearts of the people by giving way to a police car carrying a pregnant women in labor.



[Pkg]



A car scratches to a halt in front of a police station. A man hurriedly steps out and rushes into the police station. He then explains about an urgent situation. He wanted police to help him get through heavy traffic, so his pregnant wife who was in labor can reach the hospital on time. Ambulances at nearby fire stations were dispatched to other duties and would take too long to come to their aid. Police decided to move the pregnant woman to a hospital in a police car. It usually takes 20 minutes from the police station to the hospital if there is no traffic jam. However, the two-lane road was packed with cars during the morning rush hour. As police asked drivers to give way, a space was made for them to pass through.



[Soundbite] "We have an emergency patient. Please give way."



Thanks to the cooperation other drivers, the police car arrived at the hospital in 15 minutes. It was a very close call. The pregnant woman collapsed on the floor as soon as she entered the hospital with police's help, she managed to make it to the ER and gave birth to a healthy boy.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-ji(Police Officer) : "I was amazed and grateful for the citizens' cooperation."



A family met their new baby safely thanks to active help by citizens and willingness to give way to an emergency vehicle.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보