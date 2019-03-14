Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.14 (15:22) 수정 2019.03.14 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



March 14th is celebrated as White Day in Korea when people give candy gifts to the person they like. An online survey was held to mark this day asking netizens to choose a celebrity star they wish to give a gift to. Take a look to see if your favorite celebrity is on the list.



[Pkg]



FAN N STAR, an Internet portal conducted a unique survey and Wanna One's Kang Daniel came out on top. The website held the survey from March 4th to the 11th asking participants to pick the star they would most like to present the gift of White Day candies. Coming in third was JR from the boy band NU'EST with 102-thousand votes. Super Junior's Yesung was runner-up garnering 108-thousand votes. Kang Daniel won by an overwhelming margin of nearly 450-thousand. He was also ranked first in a Valentine's Day survey held by the same website last month. Kang Daniel's popularity continues to be validated as he tops many other similar polls as well. A man is drawing on the wall inside a subway car. This unusual sight was captured on Seoul's metro line six. French street artist Thoma Vuille is famous for his graffiti cat known as Monsieur Chat, which sports a mischievous grin. He has been drawing the popular cat image around the world including key spots in Paris such as the Pompidou Center plaza in an effort to promote peace and justice. For his latest project, he was invited by Seoul Metro, Seoul's subway operator, to showcase his drawings inside a train. Seoul Metro says it was the first time in Korea to attempt drawing inside a running subway car. The firm hosted the event so the smiling cat image can be a source of joy to Seoul citizens. The artist completed the subway mural in about an hour. The very first compartment of the subway train running on line six where the picture is drawn is already attracting passengers who come to take photos.

