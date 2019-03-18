Security Concerns News Today 입력 2019.03.18 (15:03) 수정 2019.03.18 (15:21)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The recent move to withdraw guard posts in the demilitarized zone on a pilot basis and allow servicepeople to use mobile phones has raised security concerns. But contrary to such concerns, the inter-Korean border is thoroughly protected with scientific surveillance equipment.



[Pkg]



This military division on the western front is located just 30 kilometers from the North Korean City of Kaesong. In the past, soldiers had to check the barbed-wire fence in person, but nowadays they can do it by using surveillance cameras. Thanks to dozens of cameras, thermal imaging surveillance equipment and other scientific devices, even the slightest motion is closely monitored around the clock. In the past, soldiers inserted stones into the wire fence to detect any damaged parts, but nowadays they can detect them by using light beams.



[Soundbite] So Byung-hoon(LTC, 25th Army Infantry Division) : "We will do our best to protect peace in the Republic of Korea and establish an advanced barracks culture by using a scientific security operations system."



Servicepeople are also allowed to use mobile phones when off duty. However, they are banned from using GPS and external storage devices.



[Soundbite] Yang Si-hyun(PFC, 25th Army Infantry Division) : "It's good to be able to keep in touch with the outside world. Being cut off from the outside has become a thing of the past."



Even though guard posts are being withdrawn from the demilitarized zone, South Korean soldiers are confident that they can fulfill their duties properly thanks to scientific equipment.

Security Concerns

입력 2019.03.18 (15:03) 수정 2019.03.18 (15:21) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The recent move to withdraw guard posts in the demilitarized zone on a pilot basis and allow servicepeople to use mobile phones has raised security concerns. But contrary to such concerns, the inter-Korean border is thoroughly protected with scientific surveillance equipment.



[Pkg]



This military division on the western front is located just 30 kilometers from the North Korean City of Kaesong. In the past, soldiers had to check the barbed-wire fence in person, but nowadays they can do it by using surveillance cameras. Thanks to dozens of cameras, thermal imaging surveillance equipment and other scientific devices, even the slightest motion is closely monitored around the clock. In the past, soldiers inserted stones into the wire fence to detect any damaged parts, but nowadays they can detect them by using light beams.



[Soundbite] So Byung-hoon(LTC, 25th Army Infantry Division) : "We will do our best to protect peace in the Republic of Korea and establish an advanced barracks culture by using a scientific security operations system."



Servicepeople are also allowed to use mobile phones when off duty. However, they are banned from using GPS and external storage devices.



[Soundbite] Yang Si-hyun(PFC, 25th Army Infantry Division) : "It's good to be able to keep in touch with the outside world. Being cut off from the outside has become a thing of the past."



Even though guard posts are being withdrawn from the demilitarized zone, South Korean soldiers are confident that they can fulfill their duties properly thanks to scientific equipment.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보