Diversity in Majors

[Anchor Lead]



It's now become commonplace to see female students majoring in military science or male students in nursing schools. A greater number of students these days choose these unlikely majors not only to find jobs but to pursue their dreams.



[Pkg]



Male nursing students are spotted in this hands-on patient care class. Men account for 26% of all nursing students in this school. This is because demands for male nurses are growing in hospitals.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeong-jun(Senior, Nursing Dept., Tongmyong Univ.) : "I chose this major because I wanted to shatter the stereotype that only women become nurses, but above all because it gives me an edge in finding a job."



Freshmen in the military science department dressed in their uniforms are listening to a military history lecture. Nine out of 30 students here are women. An increasing number of young people choose these unlikely majors not only to have an edge in finding a job, but also to find what they really want to do.



[Soundbite] Choi So-min(Freshman, Dept. of Military Science, Tongmyong Univ.) : "I chose military science because I was inspired by the idea of career soldiers who sacrifice themselves for the country and its people."



This university also sees more and more male students in the traditionally female-dominated beauty care and early childhood education departments. These bold and progressive students are leveraging gender differences to find more job opportunities as well as to make their dreams come true.

