Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.18 (15:08)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S.-based online shopping mall giant Amazon is considered an as indicator of global consumer trends. So, it's worth noting that ranking first on the bestseller list of Amazon's music department is the new BTS album yet to be released.



[Pkg]



BTS's new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" scheduled to be released on April 12th placed first on the Amazon CD and vinyl best sellers list. According to the boy band's management agency, the upcoming BTS album went on pre-order sales on the 13th and soared to the top of the list in just one day. It's interesting that the works of world-class musicians such as Lady Gaga's movie soundtrack album and Queen's collection of greatest hits follow BTS in second and third places on the list. The latest BTS album is the fourth straight album to rise to the top of the Amazon best sellers list since the online shopping mall giant officially started selling BTS albums in 2017. Former S.E.S. member and now actress Eugene is coming back to the big screen. Her management agency announced that she will star in an indie feature film titled "Paper Flower." Filming is ready to begin shortly. Eugene, who debuted as a singer in 1997, turned to acting in 2002. However, most of her works have been on TV dramas, so the upcoming film appearance is the first one in 10 years since the 2009 horror movie "Yoga." Her fans are applauding the fact that she chose a low-budget indie film, not a commercial one. "Paper Flower" is about the life of a woman diver in Jeju and Eugene is to play the leading role of Eun-sook with her detailed, emotion-laden acting. Also, Korean screen legend Ahn Sung-ki is set to co-star in the film as well, boosting expectations for their on-screen chemistry.

입력 2019.03.18 (15:08) News Today

