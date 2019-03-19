North Korea-U.S. Relations News Today 입력 2019.03.19 (15:24) 수정 2019.03.19 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



In response to North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui's threat to resume nuclear and missile tests, U.S. government officials appear to be stressing dialogue rather than taking tit-for-tat action. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that dialogue with the regime will continue. But he made it clear that the verified denuclearization of North Korea must be realized first.



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated the U.S. government's stance to continue to pursue dialogue with North Korea in interviews with local broadcasters in the state of Kansas. Regarding a question about North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui's recent threat to resume nuclear and missile tests, the secretary responded that denuclearization is a long, difficult journey. Pompeo said that the task in front of the U.S. is to get North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to deliver on the promise that he made to President Donald Trump and to the world. The secretary said that the collapse of the second North Korea-U.S. summit was attributed to a range of issues related to timing and sequencing. He said that Trump's commitment for a brighter future for the North Korean people is very, very real, adding that it must follow the verified denuclearization of North Korea. Pompeo explained that while the strongest sanctions in history are placed on the regime, the most prospective diplomatic engagement is also in action to convince North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. He said that Washington will continue to hold dialogues with Pyongyang and Chairman Kim again.

North Korea-U.S. Relations

입력 2019.03.19 (15:24) 수정 2019.03.19 (15:40) News Today

