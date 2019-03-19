Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.19 (15:33) 수정 2019.03.19 (15:42)

[Anchor Lead]



International fashion magazine Vogue featured a Korean woman as its cover model for the first time. Actress Bae Doo-na has become the first Korean to grace the cover of U.S. Vogue, along with other international stars. Here's more



[Pkg]



​​Bae Doo-na is highly in demand both in South Korea and the U.S. She is chosen to grace the cover of the April edition of U.S. Vogue. Bae is on the cover alongside Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson as well as Indian actress Deepika Padukone. Launched in 1892, the magazine is featuring a Korean on its cover for the first time in its 127-year history. The April edition of Vogue carries a story showcasing 14 women under the title of "14 countries, 14 superstars: The global actors who know no limits." Bae was chosen to represent Korea. She made her Hollywood debut in the 2012 movie "Cloud Atlas." The Korean actress has expanded and consolidated her presence in American showbiz industry by appearing in a number of projects including "Sense 8." K-pop sensation BTS' music video for "Idol" has topped 400 million views on YouTube. According to its agency, the music video has reached the milestone at around 5 p.m. on March 16, about seven months after its release. Idol is the first track of the album "Love Yourself: Answer" released in August last year. BTS now has seven music videos with over 400-million views, including DNA, Burning up, Fake Love and Idol. It is the largest number of records set by K-pop artists. The music video for Idol has been a global sensation with splendid images of traditional Korean dance. It was also honored as the Music Video of the Year at last year's E! People's Choice Awards."

Cultural Insight

News Today

