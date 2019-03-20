기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A futuristic personal air vehicle often seen in sci-fi movies will be made available in Korea within the next three years. Two PAV designs were unveiled on the 19th, before the development began in earnest.
[Pkg]
A futuristic personal air vehicle flies freely between the buildings. 1.8 meters in height, 3.8 meters across and 3.5 meters in length. The first proposed design has propellants at the bottom. The second design with propellers at the top like a helicopter or a drone can fly at the speed of 200 kilometers per hour and its design can be altered.
[Soundbite] Oh In-seon(CEO, PAV Company) : "The propellers on the upper part can be moved to the tail section or the duct to boost the rotations."
Two designs for the next-generation personal electric mobility means were unveiled for the first time. The city of Incheon formed a consortium with six public agencies and corporations. They seek to present a prototype aerial vehicle three years later.
[Soundbite] Park Nam-choon(Incheon Mayor) : "It's an innovative transportation means for traveling between islands and the mainland. It will be especially useful for Incheon."
The key to a successful PAV project is simultaneously developing the motor, propellers, and the flight system. The project to make the new transport means available commercially within the next decade has only just begun.
