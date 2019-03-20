Nostalgic Concert News Today 입력 2019.03.20 (15:10) 수정 2019.03.20 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



Hakchon Theater, in Seoul's Daehangno district, has been called the cradle of live concert culture in Korea. Celebrated singers are returning to this iconic location to recreate the golden age of Korean pop music.



[Pkg]



​Jeon In-kwon wrote numerous hits since his days in the band Deulgukhwa. Rocker Yoon Do-hyun had dreamt of performing on the Hakchon stage even before his debut. Those celebrated musicians are now returning to the stage at the Hakchon Theater.



[Soundbite] Park Hak-gi(Singer) : "This was a place where everyone wanted to perform, but not everyone could. Only those who were deemed worthy were allowed to."



They reunited in order to continue their close ties forged at Hakchon nearly 30 years ago.



[Soundbite] Jeon In-kwon(Singer) : "My band started at Hakchon. Those were the good old days."



[Soundbite] Yoon Do-hyun(Singer) : "I stood on the stage for the first time as a guest of a folk band. I was really excited."



The songs of the late Kim Kwang-seok, who used to delight fans during thousands of live concerts, will again echo through Hakchon Theater, thanks to his fellow musicians. The eight-week-long relay concerts aim to summon the spirit and sentiments of those bygone years to the very place where the new wave of live concerts first started.

Nostalgic Concert

입력 2019.03.20 (15:10) 수정 2019.03.20 (15:25) News Today

