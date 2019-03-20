Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.20 (15:12) 수정 2019.03.20 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



The moonlight tours at Changdeokgung Palace, a tourism program allowing tourists to see ancient royal palaces, has been rising in popularity. The new schedule of the program has been released recently.



[Pkg]



The Cultural Heritage Administration has released the new schedule for the moonlight tours at Changdeokgung Palace. In the first half of the year, the tours will be held from April 4 through June 9. In the second half, they will be provided from August 22 through October 27. The moonlight tours are held at Changdeokgung Palace, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage site. Tourists can take in the spectacular view of the palace's nightscape and learn about the Joseon Dynasty from a guide. The tours were launched in 2010 and have grown in popularity ever since. Only 100 visitors per tour are allowed. This is done to protect the cultural property and ensure that nothing disrupts the program. Every year, visitors rush to buy tickets to the moonlight tours. This year, they will go on sale on March 20. It has become belatedly known that Minho of k-pop group SHINee has applied to join the Marine Corps. According to his agency, Minho submitted his application back in January and has passed the first round of screening. He has also been interviewed by the military and completed his physical tests. The K-pop star is currently waiting for the results. If his application is accepted, he will begin his mandatory military service next month. Another singer, Hoon of U-KISS, who applied to the Marines earlier, is to begin his service on March 18. Hoon is undergoing basic training in Pohang. Before entering boot camp,he posted on social media images of his new haircut and his fellow members of U-KISS, who accompanied him to the venue. He also posted a handwritten letter promising to come back as a more mature person both in body and mind.

News Today

