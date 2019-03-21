New Taxi Service News Today 입력 2019.03.21 (15:18) 수정 2019.03.21 (15:22)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A new cab-hailing platform, a joint venture between the taxi industry and tech giant Kakao, has gone into service. Under the new system, taxi drivers will be guaranteed regular monthly wages while required not to reject customers. Attention is drawn to whether the new system will be able to replace the controversial carpooling service.



[Pkg]



Kim Ho-sam has joined a newly launched cab-hailing platform after working as a hired driver for a taxi company for seven years. Previously, he had to turn over a specific amount out of his daily earnings to the company. But now, he feels he can better focus on his job as he is guaranteed a fixed monthly wage.



[Soundbite] Kim Ho-sam(Platform Cab Driver) : "It provides stability and enable us to better serve customers. I'm sure many cab drivers are interested in the monthly wage system."



Under the new platform, cab drivers are automatically assigned to customers without their destinations revealed. They receive regular monthly wages and don't need to calculate whether or not it is a profitable ride beforehand. A new service exclusive to female customers has also been launched. These cabs are driven by women. The Ministry of Transportation announced plans to ease regulations on taxi operations and develop more cab-hailing platforms to meet diverse demands.



[Soundbite] Park Joon-sang(Min. of Land, Infrastructure and Transport) : "There are diverse demands. So various services will be introduced and customers' conveniences will be improved once the new cab-hailing platform is stabilized."



The newly launched cab-hailing platform went into service in Seoul with some 100 taxis. The number will increase to about 3,000 in the first half of the year.

New Taxi Service

입력 2019.03.21 (15:18) 수정 2019.03.21 (15:22) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A new cab-hailing platform, a joint venture between the taxi industry and tech giant Kakao, has gone into service. Under the new system, taxi drivers will be guaranteed regular monthly wages while required not to reject customers. Attention is drawn to whether the new system will be able to replace the controversial carpooling service.



[Pkg]



Kim Ho-sam has joined a newly launched cab-hailing platform after working as a hired driver for a taxi company for seven years. Previously, he had to turn over a specific amount out of his daily earnings to the company. But now, he feels he can better focus on his job as he is guaranteed a fixed monthly wage.



[Soundbite] Kim Ho-sam(Platform Cab Driver) : "It provides stability and enable us to better serve customers. I'm sure many cab drivers are interested in the monthly wage system."



Under the new platform, cab drivers are automatically assigned to customers without their destinations revealed. They receive regular monthly wages and don't need to calculate whether or not it is a profitable ride beforehand. A new service exclusive to female customers has also been launched. These cabs are driven by women. The Ministry of Transportation announced plans to ease regulations on taxi operations and develop more cab-hailing platforms to meet diverse demands.



[Soundbite] Park Joon-sang(Min. of Land, Infrastructure and Transport) : "There are diverse demands. So various services will be introduced and customers' conveniences will be improved once the new cab-hailing platform is stabilized."



The newly launched cab-hailing platform went into service in Seoul with some 100 taxis. The number will increase to about 3,000 in the first half of the year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보