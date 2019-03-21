Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.21 (15:21) 수정 2019.03.21 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



For those folks who enjoyed listening to K-pop back in the 1980s and '90s, "Gayo Top Ten" from KBS was the go to program? There is also a YouTube channel named after this KBS show called "Again Gayo Top Ten." This channel has announced it will air a special broadcast on veteran superstar musician Cho Yong-pil.



[Pkg]



KBS' YouTube channel "Again Gayo Top Ten" will celebrate March 21st, an iconic singer's birthday, with a Cho Yong-pil Day special broadcast. Since releasing his first regular album in 1980, Cho produced numerous hit songs that graced many KBS music programs. The upcoming special broadcast on the KBS YouTube channel will be a collection of KBS shows Cho appeared in those days. "Again Gayo Top Ten" opened on YouTube last October and features clips of singers who performed on KBS in the '80s and '90s. Viewers can also access the channel through the "KBS my K" app. According to industry sources, Korean theaters will re-screen the classic film Ben-Hur starting March 28th to celebrate the film's 60th anniversary. Set in the Roman Empire era of AD 26, the epic blockbuster cost 15 million dollars to produce, an astronomical figure 6 decades ago. Ben Hur also set numerous records, snatching eleven oscars at the 32nd Academy Awards including best picture and best actor. The famous chariot race scene was known to have come to life after four months of rehearsals involving 15-thousand cast members. It is regarded as an iconic cinematic scene even to this day. For the re-screening, image quality will be improved using HD digital remastering technology. Film buffs are looking forward to finding out how a classic of the analogue era will be reborn through cutting edge technology.

입력 2019.03.21 (15:21) 수정 2019.03.21 (15:26)

