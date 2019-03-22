Air Pollution Measures News Today 입력 2019.03.22 (15:00) 수정 2019.03.22 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



A special council on fighting air pollution in Korea is headed by former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. Ban recently met with President Moon Jae-in at the nation's top office to discuss the issue.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in and former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon who were strong candidates in the last election, recently met at the nation's top office. The meeting took place after Moon asked Ban to head a council on fighting air pollution. The seasoned diplomat accepted the offer. The President believes he is the right person to spearhead the joint efforts between Korea and China to solve the fine dust issue. The ex-U.N. chief replied, he will think of this as an opportunity to accomplish the mission of his life.



[Soundbite] Ban Ki-moon(Fmr. U.N. Secretary General) : "I urge the political circles to work together for public welfare on a bi-partisan, scientific and professional basis."



Ban stressed the importance of efforts to reduce dust produced in Korea while also working with the international community. The council on fighting air pollution is affiliated with the presidential office and will likely consist of representatives of the ruling and opposition parties, scientists and industrial experts. Moon vowed to endow the council with the decision-making authority tantamount to that of the Ministry. Next week, Ban is to attend the BOAO Forum in China as the director of the new organization. He will meet with Premier Li Keqiang and other officials to discuss severe air pollution.

News Today

