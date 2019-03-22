Nuclear Negotiations News Today 입력 2019.03.22 (15:01) 수정 2019.03.22 (15:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's ambassador to the US and the US ambassador to Seoul are continuing a fireside chat tour across the United States. US Ambassador Harry Harris has called for speed in nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.



[Pkg]



During an event in California, US Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris and South Korean Ambassador to Washington Cho Yoon-je responded to questions about the speed at which denuclearization talks were taking. Harris said that the dialogue should proceed a little faster. In an earlier interview, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also referred to the issue of pace, saying that President Trump reiterated that there's a long way to go and we've got time to get there. But Pompeo added the U.S. wants to get there as quickly as possible. One US official after another has expressed the need for a swift resolution of the North Korea nuclear issue while acknowledging that it may take time. In a radio interview during his visit to the Middle East, Pompeo said the US will work in a way that delivers the security not only relevant for America but also for the world by getting nuclear weapons out of North Korea. In a media interview, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton also reaffirmed Washington's objective to denuclearize Pyongyang. Despite the collapse of the North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, the Trump administration is emphasizing that small progress has been made in talks with the North. The U.S. appears to be pressing Pyongyang to engage in denuclearization dialogue as global sanctions on the regime remain in place.

Nuclear Negotiations

입력 2019.03.22 (15:01) 수정 2019.03.22 (15:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's ambassador to the US and the US ambassador to Seoul are continuing a fireside chat tour across the United States. US Ambassador Harry Harris has called for speed in nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.



[Pkg]



During an event in California, US Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris and South Korean Ambassador to Washington Cho Yoon-je responded to questions about the speed at which denuclearization talks were taking. Harris said that the dialogue should proceed a little faster. In an earlier interview, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also referred to the issue of pace, saying that President Trump reiterated that there's a long way to go and we've got time to get there. But Pompeo added the U.S. wants to get there as quickly as possible. One US official after another has expressed the need for a swift resolution of the North Korea nuclear issue while acknowledging that it may take time. In a radio interview during his visit to the Middle East, Pompeo said the US will work in a way that delivers the security not only relevant for America but also for the world by getting nuclear weapons out of North Korea. In a media interview, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton also reaffirmed Washington's objective to denuclearize Pyongyang. Despite the collapse of the North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, the Trump administration is emphasizing that small progress has been made in talks with the North. The U.S. appears to be pressing Pyongyang to engage in denuclearization dialogue as global sanctions on the regime remain in place.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보