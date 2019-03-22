Serving as a combatant News Today 입력 2019.03.22 (15:07) 수정 2019.03.22 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been officially confirmed that a South Korean man has been fighting in Syria against the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). The man has now returned home and the Foreign Ministry has asked to him to turn in his passport.



[Pkg]



This is a YouTube video advocating the People's Protection Units, a mainly-Kurdish militia group in Syria. An Asian man is spotted among the members dressed in combat uniform. The man dressed in black and holding a firearm has a Korean Taegeuk mark on his left arm. He is believed to be a 32 year old South Korean surnamed Kang who has been a combatant of the People's Protection Units. Calling for autonomous rights for the Kurdish people, the organization has been battling the Islamic State from the very onset of Syria's civil war. Kang is known to be a member of this group and has taken part in battles against ISIS. Korea currently bans travels to Syria and his presence in the country is an obvious violation. Following his recent return home, the Foreign Ministry ordered him to turn in his passport to prevent him from traveling to Syria again.



[Soundbite] Kim In-chul(Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman) : "We made the decision in line with the Passport Act designed to protect S. Korean lives and ensure their safety."



The government is looking into how he ended up going to the country and took part in combats. Thousands of foreign nationals around the world have volunteered to join the People's Protection Units, most of whom are reportedly from Europe and North America.

