Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.22 (15:10) 수정 2019.03.22 (15:15)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The hit KBS drama series "My Only One" came to a close this weekend, reaching nearly 50% in viewer ratings. One survey estimates that 13 million people watched the last episode on TV or online. These are some of the records set by My Only One.



[Pkg]



My Only One began airing in September. According to Nielsen Korea, its final episode broadcast on March 17th recorded a rating of 49.4 percent. Though it failed to top 50 percent it's the highest domestic TV rating for a drama in six years, since "My Daughter Seoyoung" which aired in early 2013. Another survey notes that My Only One created the biggest buzz among Korean dramas last week. The stars of the show, U-IE and Choi Soo-jong were rated number 1 and 4 respectively when ranking the most talked about actors, further validating My Only One's immense popularity. A free exhibition with the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) at the inter-Korean border as the main theme will open at the Culture Station Seoul 284 from March 21st. Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the exhibit is designed to introduce the past and present of DMZ through artworks and also to explore the area's future use. The event will also shed light on the transformation of the demilitarized zone from a symbol of division into that of peace. Some 50 artists, architects and landscape experts from home and abroad joined hands to set up the exhibition hall. Lectures, academic events and film screenings will also take place on the sidelines. For more details including the timetable, check out the Culture Station Seoul 284's website at www.seoul284.org.

Cultural Insight

입력 2019.03.22 (15:10) 수정 2019.03.22 (15:15) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The hit KBS drama series "My Only One" came to a close this weekend, reaching nearly 50% in viewer ratings. One survey estimates that 13 million people watched the last episode on TV or online. These are some of the records set by My Only One.



[Pkg]



My Only One began airing in September. According to Nielsen Korea, its final episode broadcast on March 17th recorded a rating of 49.4 percent. Though it failed to top 50 percent it's the highest domestic TV rating for a drama in six years, since "My Daughter Seoyoung" which aired in early 2013. Another survey notes that My Only One created the biggest buzz among Korean dramas last week. The stars of the show, U-IE and Choi Soo-jong were rated number 1 and 4 respectively when ranking the most talked about actors, further validating My Only One's immense popularity. A free exhibition with the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) at the inter-Korean border as the main theme will open at the Culture Station Seoul 284 from March 21st. Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the exhibit is designed to introduce the past and present of DMZ through artworks and also to explore the area's future use. The event will also shed light on the transformation of the demilitarized zone from a symbol of division into that of peace. Some 50 artists, architects and landscape experts from home and abroad joined hands to set up the exhibition hall. Lectures, academic events and film screenings will also take place on the sidelines. For more details including the timetable, check out the Culture Station Seoul 284's website at www.seoul284.org.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보