Decreasing Cockles News Today 입력 2019.03.26 (15:25) 수정 2019.03.26 (15:32)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Cockles are one of several local delicacies from Korea's western coastal region. An annual cockle festival is held around this time each year. However, the event is on the verge of being abolished, as the catch of cockles has been decreasing each year.



[Pkg]



Namdang-hang Port in Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, is known for cockles. Despite being lunch time, customers are rarely seen at local restaurants. Although cockles are now in season, demand has plunged due to a surge in prices.



[Soundbite] Lee Boo-soon(Merchant) : "Cockles are in short supply. Customers used to come for cockles two or three times last year, but there are no customers now. The situation is that tough."



Prices of cockles have nearly doubled to about 100,000 won per kilogram, compared to last year. This increase is because the catch of cockles has been decreasing each year. The amount of cockles caught in Cheonsu-man Bay has declined annually to some 300 tons after peaking in 2003. The catch is even worse this year, forcing the postponement of a local cockle festival. However, no clear reasons for the declines have been identified.



[Soundbite] Cho Seung-man(Chungnam Prov. Councilor) : "It is critical that an expert agency analyze the reasons scientifically and systematically and comes up with measures to preserve the species."



It's become necessary to devise measures to address the decreasing catch of cockles and to prevent the depletion of the marine resource by expanding shellfish farming projects.

Decreasing Cockles

입력 2019.03.26 (15:25) 수정 2019.03.26 (15:32) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Cockles are one of several local delicacies from Korea's western coastal region. An annual cockle festival is held around this time each year. However, the event is on the verge of being abolished, as the catch of cockles has been decreasing each year.



[Pkg]



Namdang-hang Port in Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, is known for cockles. Despite being lunch time, customers are rarely seen at local restaurants. Although cockles are now in season, demand has plunged due to a surge in prices.



[Soundbite] Lee Boo-soon(Merchant) : "Cockles are in short supply. Customers used to come for cockles two or three times last year, but there are no customers now. The situation is that tough."



Prices of cockles have nearly doubled to about 100,000 won per kilogram, compared to last year. This increase is because the catch of cockles has been decreasing each year. The amount of cockles caught in Cheonsu-man Bay has declined annually to some 300 tons after peaking in 2003. The catch is even worse this year, forcing the postponement of a local cockle festival. However, no clear reasons for the declines have been identified.



[Soundbite] Cho Seung-man(Chungnam Prov. Councilor) : "It is critical that an expert agency analyze the reasons scientifically and systematically and comes up with measures to preserve the species."



It's become necessary to devise measures to address the decreasing catch of cockles and to prevent the depletion of the marine resource by expanding shellfish farming projects.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보