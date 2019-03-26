Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.26 (15:27) 수정 2019.03.26 (15:32)

[Anchor Lead]



With the coming of Spring season here in Korea, many K-POP artists are making comebacks with new songs. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



With the coming of spring, K-pop artists are making comebacks with new songs. First, Jang Beom-jun, well-known for the mega-hit song "Cherry Blossom Ending," has topped major music charts since releasing his third album last week. The latest album came out two years and three months after he had released the previous record in December 2016. The title-track, "Every Moment with You" appeals to music fans with sentimental, touching lyrics. TaeYeon of the girl group "Girls' Generation" released a solo album on March 24. Her agency says that TaeYeon's new song, "Four Seasons," depicts the psychology of love as it changes with the seasons. The song presents a beautiful combination of TaeYeon's appealing voice and the natural sound of an acoustic guitar. Lee Juck, known for his poetic tunes, released the new song "Numbers" on March 22, to the delight of fans. Female rapper and singer Yoon Mi-rae is also scheduled to make a comeback this week with a new ballad. Other K-pop musicians are also in line to introduce their new songs to usher in the spring. Idol girl group BLACKPINK has topped 20 million in the number of subscribers to its official YouTube channel. It is the first K-pop act to reach the milestone. BLACKPINK previously created a sensation in July last year by becoming the first Korean girl group to hit over ten million subscribers on its YouTube channel. The previous record was broken in only eight months, far earlier than expected. The feat was reported around the world by U.S. magazine Billboard. Billboard said that BLACKPINK has reached another milestone on their road to total pop-culture domination. It added that the girl group is just one of 20 artists to ever hit the subscriber milestone. Debuting in August 2016, the band graced the cover of Billboard's March edition. BLACKPINK will embark on their first concert tour of six American and Canadian cities next month.

