Air Pollution Measures News Today 입력 2019.03.27 (15:09) 수정 2019.03.27 (15:29)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With the country once again stifled by fine dust, the government is taking additional measures including an expected extra budget in the range of one trillion won. But a KBS survey shows 8 out of 10 South Koreans are dissatisfied with the government's response to air pollution.



[Pkg]



An airplane takes off from a runway. The plane reaches an altitude of 300 meters, which is ideal for observing fine dust originating from China. But the observation is proving difficult due to thick clouds. The aircraft was newly introduced just this month in efforts to identify the Chinese impact on Korea's fine dust problem. But the plane hasn't even flown 50% of its target operation time. The government has been laying out new measure whenever fine dust pollution intensifies and public opinion takes a turn for the worse as a result. In January, experiments were undertaken to produce artificial rain, with little result. Earlier this month, the government announced a grand plan to install outdoor air cleaners in downtown areas. But experts were quick to point out that it's an impossible plan because at least 200-thousand of them are necessary in Seoul alone to see any effect at all.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jeong Yong-won(Inha University) : "Fine dust prevention is a much more cost effective approach. Trying to reduce fine dust already in the air is a very inefficient idea."



The Korean public are unhappy with such government responses and find the measures unreliable. A survey shows 8 out of 10 people view the government's handling of the fine dust situation negatively. A far greater number of people believe fine dust reduction measures such as restricting use of public vehicles every other day and keeping outdated cars off the road are ineffective.



[Soundbite] Park Dal-sun(Songpa-gu Dist., Seoul) : "I watch the news and the same stopgap measures are repeated. I think it's very short-sighted."



While there are more citizens who support the plan to have all drivers leave their cars at home every other day, more people are unwilling to pay increased electricity bills as part of efforts to fight air pollution. Also, many respondents called for diplomatic cooperation with China to resolve the issue rather than exerting purely domestic efforts.

Air Pollution Measures

입력 2019.03.27 (15:09) 수정 2019.03.27 (15:29) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the country once again stifled by fine dust, the government is taking additional measures including an expected extra budget in the range of one trillion won. But a KBS survey shows 8 out of 10 South Koreans are dissatisfied with the government's response to air pollution.



[Pkg]



An airplane takes off from a runway. The plane reaches an altitude of 300 meters, which is ideal for observing fine dust originating from China. But the observation is proving difficult due to thick clouds. The aircraft was newly introduced just this month in efforts to identify the Chinese impact on Korea's fine dust problem. But the plane hasn't even flown 50% of its target operation time. The government has been laying out new measure whenever fine dust pollution intensifies and public opinion takes a turn for the worse as a result. In January, experiments were undertaken to produce artificial rain, with little result. Earlier this month, the government announced a grand plan to install outdoor air cleaners in downtown areas. But experts were quick to point out that it's an impossible plan because at least 200-thousand of them are necessary in Seoul alone to see any effect at all.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jeong Yong-won(Inha University) : "Fine dust prevention is a much more cost effective approach. Trying to reduce fine dust already in the air is a very inefficient idea."



The Korean public are unhappy with such government responses and find the measures unreliable. A survey shows 8 out of 10 people view the government's handling of the fine dust situation negatively. A far greater number of people believe fine dust reduction measures such as restricting use of public vehicles every other day and keeping outdated cars off the road are ineffective.



[Soundbite] Park Dal-sun(Songpa-gu Dist., Seoul) : "I watch the news and the same stopgap measures are repeated. I think it's very short-sighted."



While there are more citizens who support the plan to have all drivers leave their cars at home every other day, more people are unwilling to pay increased electricity bills as part of efforts to fight air pollution. Also, many respondents called for diplomatic cooperation with China to resolve the issue rather than exerting purely domestic efforts.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보