Embassy Infiltration News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On February 22, several armed men broke into the North Korean Embassy in Madrid, Spain and stole computers and other items. Now the Spanish High Court disclosed that one of the ten robbers had contacted the FBI. It's also been reported that a South Korean national is among the group of men.



[Pkg]



A North Korean diplomat driving a Mercedes-Benz van looks around before leaving the embassy compound hastily. An embassy employee was alerted to the matter when reporters followed a postman delivering mail to the embassy. On February 22, armed men had broken into the North Korean Embassy in Madrid, Spain, prompting the North Koreans to beef up security around the embassy building. In relation to the case, the Spanish High Court reported in an official document detailing the investigation progress that ten armed men had infiltrated the embassy. South Korean, American and Mexican nationals are reportedly among the robbers. The name of the South Korean national is said to be Lee Wu-ran. The culprits tied up embassy staff before taking computers and mobile phones. They then split up into four groups and escaped to Portugal. The Spanish Court reported that a Mexican national living in the United States contacted the FBI five days after the crime to hand over information in New York City. However, the Spanish Court did not confirm whether the FBI had in fact received information from the perpetrator. The American daily The Washington Post wrote that the embassy raid was carried out by an anti-North Korean group called "Free Joseon." Free Joseon is supposedly the same group that had claimed to have taken Kim Jong-nam's son and family to a safe place after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's older stepbrother was killed in Malaysia in 2017.

