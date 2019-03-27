Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.27 (15:18) 수정 2019.03.27 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



March 26 marks the 109th anniversary of the passing of independence activist An Jung-geun, and the 110th anniversary of the independence movement led by the hero. The culture sector is also preparing various productions to pay homage to the man who gave his life for his country.



[Pkg]



The musical "Hero" dedicated to independence fighter An Jung-geun will soon be made into a movie. The movie has been planned by a production company that purchased the rights for the remake of "Hero." The script is almost complete, but it will likely take some time to apply the finishing touches. Production of the movie "Harbin" jointly planned by Korea and China has also been resumed. The production had been suspended due to a diplomatic row between Korea and China. The production company is now finalizing the cast and preparing sets. KBS TV, for its part, is preparing a special series about An Jung-geun to premier in the second half of the year. The renowned activist is the theme of many television productions this year. An exhibition about the opening and closing of ancient gates in the Joseon era has opened recently. The Seoul City Wall Museum, which is affiliated with the Seoul Museum of History, is holding an exhibit introducing the results of a study into the Seoul City Wall. The study was launched in 2017. The museum said an exhibition introducing how the gates of the wall were managed during the Joseon period will run through June 23. The exhibit features historic documents and an animated film showing how the wall gates were opened and closed during the Joseon period. Admission to the exhibition is free. For more information, visit the web sites of the Seoul Museum of History or the Seoul City Wall Museum.

Cultural Insight

입력 2019.03.27 (15:18) 수정 2019.03.27 (15:29) News Today

