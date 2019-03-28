Economic Activities News Today 입력 2019.03.28 (15:42) 수정 2019.03.28 (15:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has taken part in an international tourism expo held in Hanoi, Vietnam, for the first time. It is promoting tours to North Korea to take advantage of increased interest among locals about the reclusive country, following the second Pyongyang and Washington summit.



[Pkg]



This expo is packed with visitors interested in international tourist destinations. Roughly 50 organizations from around the world are participating in this tourism expo held in Vietnam. North Korea is promoting its tour programs at the same venue as South Korea, which attracts visitors with K-pop and well-known destinations like Jeju-do Island. The regime participated in the event at the invitation of the Vietnamese government. It publicized Pyongyang and Panmunjeom. It also introduced a five-day tour of Pyongyang and the Demilitarized Zone. Vietnamese people who studied in North Korea during the 1960s and 70s showed great interest.



[Soundbite] (Hanoi Citizen) : "If possible, I want to visit Geumgang and Baekdu mountains, and Pyongyang as well as Hamhung College of Chemical Industry where I studied."



This Vietnamese man was able to obtain permission for his marriage with his North Korean wife, 31 years after they first met in the reclusive state. The couple paid a visit to the tourism fair.



[Soundbite] (Hanoi Citizen) : "I want to visit Hungnam and Hamhung with my wife."



Expectations are mounting in Vietnam that the improved, amicable relations with North Korea will continue, following leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Hanoi last month.

입력 2019.03.28 (15:42) 수정 2019.03.28 (15:45) News Today

