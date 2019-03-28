Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.28 (15:45) 수정 2019.03.28 (15:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Spring blossoms can be seen earlier than usual in Korea this year. Tourist attractions famous for their beautiful cherry blossoms are already holding spring festivals. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



A cherry blossom festival will kick off on Jejudo Island on March 29. Cherry blossoms in the regions of Jeonnong-no and Aewol-eup are known for their large size and beautiful shape. Changwon in Gyeongsangnam-do Province will hold the Jinhae Gunhang Festival on April 1, with a special event scheduled to take place on the eve of the festival. With more than 360,000 cherry trees planted there, Jinhae is one of the largest cherry blossom spots in Korea. Events paying homage to Admiral Yi Sun-shin will also be held on the sidelines of the festival. On April 5, cherry blossom festivals will begin in Seoul - one in Yeouido and the other in the Seokchon Lake area. This year's cherry blossom festival in Yeouido will also feature a special event marking the centennial of the establishment of the Korean provisional government. Competition in the K-pop scene is expected to heat up next month. Many big K-pop stars such as Black Pink, BTS and Twice will be staging comebacks in April. Black Pink's agency said the group is currently filming the music video for their new album "Kill This Love," which will be released on April 5. A week later, BTS's new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" will go on sale. BTS will perform their new song for the first time on a popular NBC show in the United States. Girl group Twice have also finished filming the music video for their new song and will likely make their comeback in April. K-pop fans have much to look forward to in the month of April, with many big names scheduled to make a comeback.

Cultural Insight

입력 2019.03.28 (15:45) 수정 2019.03.28 (15:49) News Today

