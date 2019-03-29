Nuclear List News Today 입력 2019.03.29 (15:07) 수정 2019.03.29 (15:36)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has obtained data on the so-called "nuclear list" shared by the governments on South Korea and the United States. The list mentions 104 areas and forty core nuclear facilities are described as "needing to be disabled."



Shortly after the collapsed Hanoi summit, President Donald Trump said that North Korea has more nuclear facilities in addition to the one in Yongbyon.



At the time, it was unclear which areas he had in mind. But recently KBS has obtained a list of the nuclear facilities in the regime. 104 of them are known to exist. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that 40 of the listed facilities must be disabled in order to achieve denuclearization. Fifteen of the listed areas had research and command facilities; eight for uranium excavation; five for nuclear power generation, and another five were home to refining factories. There are also other facilities in Yongbyon, two facilities for uranium enrichment, and two more for testing high explosive devices. On the west coast, the nuclear facilities are located in Yongbyon, Pyongyang and Pyongsan. Those on the east coast include nuclear power generation and research facilities. There have been speculations the number of major nuclear facilities in the North ranges from 40 to 100. This is the first time that their exact location and names were confirmed. A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said, since the Hanoi summit the two Koreas and the U.S. have been on the same page regarding their understanding of denuclearization. However, the official added that determining the order of denuclearization is a challenging task, and that the disablement of the 40 core facilities may become a sticking point in future negotiations.

