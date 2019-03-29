Public Daycare Centers News Today 입력 2019.03.29 (15:13) 수정 2019.03.29 (15:36)

[Anchor Lead]



Concerns from parents are rising over the recent closures of private kindergartens. The government is set out to expand public daycare centers, and one such site has opened for the first time inside a rail station. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Kim Bo-mi has a three-year-old child. It's tough to balance work and childcare. But she's somewhat relieved now that a public daycare center has opened inside a railway station. She has been looking for a place to drop her kid off.



[Soundbite] Kim Bo-mi(Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "The best part is I can go to work and return home with my child. I can also drop in time to time at the center."



A nursery has opened at the Pyeongnae Hopyeong Station on the Gyeongchun Line, a bustling station used by a large number of commuters. The center runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., pretty much all day, allowing parents to drop their kids off on their way to work and then pick them up on their way back home.



[Soundbite] Choi Ok-yeong(Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "I'm so grateful that I have a reliable place I can trust with my child."



It will also be operated in a manner where parents can take part in management issues, ensuring better quality education. The city of Namyangju is in charge of the center's operation.



[Soundbite] Sin Cheol-joo(Korea Rail Network Authority) : "We'll set up a committee for continued support for the center's operation. Based on the results at this location, we plan to expand to other stations as well."



The country's first childcare center at a railway station is drawing positive reactions from parents. It is also expected to boost government efforts to open more public daycare facilities.

입력 2019.03.29 (15:13) 수정 2019.03.29 (15:36) News Today

