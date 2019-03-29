Seoul Motor Show News Today 입력 2019.03.29 (15:17) 수정 2019.03.29 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



The 2019 Seoul Motor Show kicked off on March 29th, for an 11-day run at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggido Province. This year, the show will feature a large number of cutting edge futuristic models such as an autonomous car that doesn't even have a driver's seat.



[Pkg]



A uniquely shaped futuristic vehicle smoothly glides on the road without a sound. There is no human driver inside. This is a shuttle carrying visitors around the Seoul Motor Show venue.



[Soundbite] Moon Hee-chang(CEO, Level 5 autonomous car developer) : "This model is without a driver's seat, gas pedal, brake pedal, gearshift and other switches."



This model, making its debut at this year's motor show, is the highest level 5 self-driving car. In level 4 autonomous vehicles, a driver still needs to be present in the driver's seat without necessarily maneuvering the steering wheel, in case of contingencies. Also, for the first time this year, mobile service providers are taking part in the Seoul Motor Show. This is because fifth generation communications is essential to autonomous driving technology. In its 12th year, the Seoul Motor Show is held under the theme of 'Sustainable, Intelligent Mobility Revolution' and will showcase eco-friendly models including electric and hydrogen cars. An electric car put out by BMW can travel up to 600 kilometers with a single charge. Hyundai Motor is also featuring an environmentally-friendly vehicle running on hydrogen.



[Soundbite] Jeong Man-gi(Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association) : "Sustainable energy sources such as hydrogen and electricity will be the way forward due to environmental concerns caused by greenhouse gas emissions."



The Seoul Motor Show is the only global automotive fair held in South Korea that is certified by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. The event will go on for 11 days.

