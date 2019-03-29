Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.29 (15:19) 수정 2019.03.29 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



Next up, we have great news for all those Avengers fans in the nation. The beloved stars of the "Avengers" franchise such as Iron Man and Captain Marvel will soon visit Korea. Here are the details



[Pkg]



The beloved stars of the "Avengers" franchise such as Iron Man and Captain Marvel will soon visit Korea. According to industry sources, with the latest installment of the franchise: "Avengers: Endgame" hitting theaters next month, Marvel studios will hold a grand scale publicity event on April 14th and the 15th targeting the entire Asian market. Actors who are certain to visit the nation for the event include "Iron Man" Robert Downey Junior, "Hawkeye" Jeremy Renner and the most recent addition Brie Larson also known as "Captain Marvel." Directors Joe and Anthony Russo will also have a meet and greet with local fans. Avengers: Endgame is set to be the epic finale of this phase of the marvel cinematic universe. The publicity show is expected to draw reporters from eleven Asian countries including Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Fans, industry big names and journalists are all counting the days to this hotly anticipated event. A famed opera by Mozart is being staged here in the nation. The Korea National Opera will perform the "Magic Flute" through March 31st at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho-dong, Seoul. Magic Flute is part of Mozart's later works completed in 1791 and one of the best known operas among the general public. The fairy tale story of a prince with a magic flute attempting to rescue a kidnapped princess and the familiar Mozart melodies are behind the opera's timeless popularity across the globe, among various age groups. German stage director Christian Pade who also directed the Korea National Opera's production of "Hansel and Gretel" last year teamed up with sets and costumes designer Alexander Lintl once again. Austrian conductor Thomas Rösner is leading the orchestra.

Cultural Insight

입력 2019.03.29 (15:19) 수정 2019.03.29 (15:33) News Today

