Employment Regulations News Today 입력 2019.04.01 (15:28) 수정 2019.04.01 (15:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the implementation of a 52-hour workweek, many people in Korea continue to work long hours without being paid for overtime. For our first news of the day, we bring you the details.



[Pkg]



This university hospital has adopted a 52-hour workweek. But as there are too many patients to tend to around the clock, its staff have to work overtime. The hospital has blocked access to its electronic medical record system, which can only be viewed during the official work hours. Meaning its employees end up working many hours without remuneration.



[Soundbite] (Nurse at university hospital (voice modified)) : "We were told that our work hours will be cut without hiring additional staff."



This office worker from a research company often has to work overtime to meet deadlines.



[Soundbite] (Office worker (voice modified)) : "My company can only meet deadlines if the employees work overtime. Every week I work about 30 hours more."



Yet he cannot claim overtime pay. That's because many small and mid sized firms have adopted the so-called "inclusive wage system," which includes overtime pay in employees' monthly wages. Sometimes employees are asked to work from home after leaving the office. The purpose of the 52-hour workweek is to share jobs. But it will likely take a while to be implemented correctly.



[Soundbite] Kim Keun-joo(Korea Labor Institute) : "We need additional policies to increase work productivity and hire more people."



Starting April 1, when the grace period for the new labor law ends, companies with more than 300 workers will be subject to punishment if their employees work more than 52 hours a week.

