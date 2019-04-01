Drone Technology News Today 입력 2019.04.01 (15:32) 수정 2019.04.01 (15:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The use of drones has been growing in various sectors of society, from aerial imaging to farming, package delivery and even sports. Drone classes are now being provided at schools in Korea to meet the rising demand for these versatile devices.



[Pkg]



Children at this elementary school in a rural area run around excitedly. This video was filmed by 6th graders using a drone. They learned how to use drones at an extracurricular club that was set up two years ago.



[Soundbite] Cho Ye-chan(Elementary School Student) : "It's extremely rewarding to be able to fly a drone. The aerial images are amazing."



After receiving 12 hours of training a month over the past year, the students have become skilled enough to create a safety tourism map of their town.



[Soundbite] Chung Jae-hoon(Elementary School Teacher) : "The students' parents are very interested in drone classes. Hopefully the classes will help students learn about software coding in-depth, as it's now part of the regular curriculum at schools."



This specialized high school in Daejeon has opened a department of drone engineering. Its students will learn over the next three years how to fly drones, maintain them and operate them.



[Soundbite] Wi Sung-jun(Student at Daejeon Electronic Design High School) : "I want to compete in, and win, a drone race. I also want to publicize drone racing to other students."



The global drone market is expected to reach 43 trillion won in the next three years. Demand for education in drone technology continues to rise in line with the emergence of new industries.

