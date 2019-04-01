Honorary Citizen News Today 입력 2019.04.01 (15:34) 수정 2019.04.01 (15:48)

[Anchor Lead]



A Japanese Buddhist monk has been named an honorary citizen of Gunsan for publicizing Japan's atrocities during its colonization of Korea and urging the Japanese government to apologize. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Dongguksa Temple in Gunsan is the only Japanese temple remaining in Korea. This monument was erected in 2012 by a Japanese Buddhist monk from the Soto Zen Order. The message written on the monument offers an apology for the atrocities committed on the Korean people, including the assassination of Empress Myeongseong, and a pledge to never let this happen again.



[Soundbite] Kang In-sook(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "Many people in Japan opposed the installation of this monument. Its message sounds very sincere."



Ven. Shoko Ichinohe also played a leading role in the installation of the Peace Monument on the temple grounds four years ago to honor the victims of Japanese wartime sex slavery.



[Soundbite] Shoko Ichinohe(Japanese monk) : "Korea and Japan are close neighbors geographically. I hope their relations will improve in the future."



Recently, the Japanese monk has donated to the government of Gunsan City relics related to the Japanese colonial rule that he had collected in Japan. They will soon be put on display at the Gunsan History Museum located in the vicinity of Dongguksa Temple. The Gunsan City Government has named Ven. Ichinohe an honorary citizen of Gunsan in recognition of his contributions.



[Soundbite] "I have faced many difficulties along the way, but the honorary citizenship gave me courage."



As Korea marks the centennial of the March 1 Independence Movement and the establishment of the Korean provisional government, this Japanese monk continues to pray for Japan's repentance and apology.

입력 2019.04.01 (15:34) 수정 2019.04.01 (15:48) News Today

