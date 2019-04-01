Interactive Exhibition News Today 입력 2019.04.01 (15:37) 수정 2019.04.01 (15:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Soswaewon in Damyang is Korea's best-known garden, where Joseon-era scholars used to enjoy art and music. Now, a digitally interactive exhibit about the iconic garden has opened, which allows visitors to experience the garden's harmony with nature and Confucian scholars' lives.



[Pkg]

An old garden surrounded by nature unfurls among the bamboo trees. Visitors feel like they've become Joseon-era scholars who used to lived quietly in the scenic surroundings, while enjoying art and music. Three-dimensional graphic projections of the Soswaewon of old are presented on the big screen. The images are those of night and day, of the changes in the four seasons. Old poems proclaiming the beauty of Soswaewon are shown alongside the drawings. In the world of virtual reality inside the headset, a visitor is transformed into a Confucian scholar wearing a traditional hat. Scholar Yang San-bo shows up to guide the visitor. Yang is the one who built this lovely place named after his pen name.



[Soundbite] "Join me in watching, listening, and feeling the meaning of Soswaewon that focuses on harmony with nature."



The visitor takes a walk in the virtual world that was made to look exactly like the real Soswaewon. Yang San-bo is there to recite a poem and play the geomungo, but, above all, he is a courteous tour guide.



[Soundbite] "This is Gwangpunggak. When the doors are opened on three sides, you become acquainted with the wind, water, and trees. Come inside for a short rest."



[Soundbite] Seol Yeon-su(Jeonnam Information and Cultural Industry Promotion Agency) : "Soswaewon is a place of art and music. We have recreated the garden with its images, videos, and sounds so that visitors can experience the place as it was in the past."



Also on the drawing board is similar hands-on digital content that will allow visitors to have special experiences at other beautiful gardens in the southern region, such as Baekwun-dong Garden in Gangjin and Buyong-dong Garden in Wando.

