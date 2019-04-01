Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.04.01 (15:40) 수정 2019.04.01 (15:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Marking the first anniversary of the opening of Deundeun,the center for gender equality in Korean cinema, Korean actors and filmmakers working in the industry has sent messages of encouragement. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "I hope that actors and filmmakers get to work in a better environment."



Messages of encouragement from Korean actors and filmmakers were released to mark the first anniversary of the opening of Deundeun, the center for gender equality in Korean cinema. It is operated by Women in Film Korea and subsidized by the Korean Film Council... The center was established last March to prevent sexual harassment and assault in the movie industry and create an environment that prioritizes gender equality. The center recently posted on it sofficial social media site an celebratory video featuring Ahn Sung-ki, Moon So-ri, Han Ji-min and director Park Chan-wook. They all agreed that they felt safer with the center in operation and asked for the center's continued efforts. In particular, actress Moon So-ri, who has been consistently vocal about the gender equality issue in Korean cinema, was noted for showing her eagerness to participate in the center's activities. BTS has unveiled release plans for a new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" scheduled to go on sale on April 12. The three-minute video posted under the title "Persona" features the group's leader RM in the leading role. He raps and dances in this intro track of the new album. The trailer video garnered over 10 million views in just one day after its upload. And the 350,000 comments are a testament to BTS' popularity. RM's rap delves into the question of "Who am I" and the video is set against a classroom, piquing curiosity over what kind of message BTS is looking to deliver to teenagers through this new album.

