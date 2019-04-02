Plastic Bag Regulations News Today 입력 2019.04.02 (15:02) 수정 2019.04.02 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



Single-use plastic bags has been banned at large-sized discount stores and supermarkets across the country starting this month in efforts to protect the environment. But exceptions will be allowed for certain food items. Let's take a look.



A customer heads to the checkout counter with groceries held in both hands. She takes out plastic bags to use to carry the goods back home.



[Soundbite] (Cashier (voice modified)) : "Regulation has kicked in and plastic bags can't be used."



Even at the self-checkout stand, customers who brought single use plastic bags are asked to turn them in.



[Soundbite] (Customer (voice modified)) : "I used plastic bags to this day. I didn't know about this so can I be excused just for today?"



Despite a three-month guidance period, the first day the ban was implemented at stores nationwide did not go smoothly. The ambiguous standard in the exceptions of plastic bag use also fueled confusion. Stores are allowed to offer thin-film plastic bags to contain wet items such as fish, meat, tofu as well as ice cream that can melt and root vegetables. Fruit can also be bagged if they are not individually wrapped. But with the variety of items and different interpretations of the rule, stores found it challenging to properly guide customers on day one of the ban.



[Soundbite] Choi Yong-jun(Supermarket employee) : "I need to explain everything which is not feasible during busy hours, and some customers can be quite difficult."



Supermarkets and department stores that are caught for inadequate use of plastic bags will face fines of up to three million won. Over 2.2 billion plastic bags are wasted each year. The government expects the new measure to help slash that amount.

