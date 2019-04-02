Wildlife Protection News Today 입력 2019.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2019.04.02 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



The wildlife population is sharply decreasing due to poaching, food shortages and habitat destruction. Even so, it's encouraging to hear of more local residents filing animal rescue reports in efforts to protect wildlife. In one recent example, an injured eagle-owl that could not fly has been treated and returned to nature all thanks to a report from a concerned citizen.



[Pkg]



The eagle-owl, with its big, bright eyes and pointed beak, is a designated natural monument. Surrounded by townspeople who offer words of encouragement, the owl is released into the sky. The bird was found laying on the ground at this village last month. A local resident reported the find and the owl has been treated for the past month.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-hun(Town resident) : "It's great to see the bird return to nature. This is a lucky omen that signals good fortune for our village next year."



When it was first found, the owl showed symptoms of a concussion and severe exhaustion as if it had crashed into a building or powerlines. It has now fully recovered thanks to rehabilitation and sufficient food and water that have boosted its energy.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-hwan(Gyeonggi-do provincial wildlife rescue center) : "The owl has received sufficient treatment and is being released at the very point where it was rescued. So we don't believe it will face problems readjusting to nature."



In 2018, the Gyeonggi-do Province wildlife rescue team rescued over 14-hundred animals across 109 different species including raccoons and kestrels. Some 26% of this total were natural monuments or endangered species. Rescue reports from local residents are crucial to safeguarding animals that have been placed in dire circumstances.

Wildlife Protection

