Cultural Insight

[Anchor Lead]



If Korean soccer player Son Heung-min playing in the English Premier League is depicted with a song, what kind of music would be fit for it? Rapper Rick Bridges produced a song dedicated to Son. Let's take a quick listen.



[Pkg]



Rapper Rick Bridges released a song dedicated to Son Heung-min. The song "Son" was written and composed by Rick Bridges, a big fan of the Korean footballer. It depicts Son racing around the field to score goals. The rapper delivered the tribute song to the Tottenham star before officially releasing it. The cover design of the album is also eye-catching, as it resembles a mail addressed to Son. This is not the first tribute song dedicated to him. Last year, singer-songwriter Lee Han-chul released a song for the superstar after being inspired by his play at a Russian World Cup qualifier. Son's fans hoping the tribute songs will encourage the player to perform better and set even more great records. A variety of events on science and technology will be held to celebrate this year's month of science. The Ministry of Science and ICT announced plans to hold roughly 170 events at 62 organizations and agencies this month. They include a science fair scheduled for April 6. A great deal of attention is drawn to the 2019 Korea Science Festival, which will be held from April 19 to 23 at Gyeongbokgung Palace and near the Cheonggyecheon Stream in Seoul. During the festival, a host of special events will be held around the capital, including science-themed performances, lectures and exhibitions.

