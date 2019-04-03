Fine Dust Measures News Today 입력 2019.04.03 (15:15) 수정 2019.04.03 (15:32)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Local district offices in Seoul have recently presented a variety of measures to reduce fine particulate matters. Some experts point out that although these measures are well-intended, they do not provide fundamental solutions to the worsening air pollution problem.



[Pkg]



At a glance this looks like an ordinary bus stop. But an air purifier is installed on the ceiling and plants to help clean the air are hung on the wall. An air curtain at the entrance seals out bad quality air. The shelter from the winter cold is equipped with an air purifier and turned into a shelter from fine dust.



[Soundbite] Bae Guk-ja(Daegu Resident) : "Many homes now have air purifiers because the air quality is very bad. It's nice to have air purifiers outside, too."



The local district office claims the dust level fell as much as 90% when measured on the day with severe air pollution. Sensors installed at several locations around this health clinic measure air quality on a real-time basis. When the air quality worsens, the air purifiers connected to the sensors are turned on automatically.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-wan(Yeongdeungpo-gu District Office) : "We plan to gather and analyze data to find ways to improve the environment."



Local districts are presenting a wide range of dust-reduction ideas, such as covering street side power distribution boxes with plants and installing fine pollutant filters in local buses. But some point out these measures may be half-baked, as many are short-term solutions and their pollution reduction effects have not been proven. This year, the Seoul city government allocated subsidies worth 700 million won to the air pollution reduction measures devised by seven local districts.

Fine Dust Measures

입력 2019.04.03 (15:15) 수정 2019.04.03 (15:32) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Local district offices in Seoul have recently presented a variety of measures to reduce fine particulate matters. Some experts point out that although these measures are well-intended, they do not provide fundamental solutions to the worsening air pollution problem.



[Pkg]



At a glance this looks like an ordinary bus stop. But an air purifier is installed on the ceiling and plants to help clean the air are hung on the wall. An air curtain at the entrance seals out bad quality air. The shelter from the winter cold is equipped with an air purifier and turned into a shelter from fine dust.



[Soundbite] Bae Guk-ja(Daegu Resident) : "Many homes now have air purifiers because the air quality is very bad. It's nice to have air purifiers outside, too."



The local district office claims the dust level fell as much as 90% when measured on the day with severe air pollution. Sensors installed at several locations around this health clinic measure air quality on a real-time basis. When the air quality worsens, the air purifiers connected to the sensors are turned on automatically.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-wan(Yeongdeungpo-gu District Office) : "We plan to gather and analyze data to find ways to improve the environment."



Local districts are presenting a wide range of dust-reduction ideas, such as covering street side power distribution boxes with plants and installing fine pollutant filters in local buses. But some point out these measures may be half-baked, as many are short-term solutions and their pollution reduction effects have not been proven. This year, the Seoul city government allocated subsidies worth 700 million won to the air pollution reduction measures devised by seven local districts.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보