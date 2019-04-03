Relics Discovery News Today 입력 2019.04.03 (15:17) 수정 2019.04.03 (15:32)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Traces of the ancient Korean kingdom of Silla can be found intact in the Wolseong royal palatial site in the historical city of Gyeongju. Relics have been found there that offer a glimpse into the lives of people in those days.



[Pkg]



Gyeongju was the capital of the ancient Silla dynasty. Silla kings resided in the area called Wolseong, which means a moon-shaped fortress. Here, excavation work is under way. Soil is dug up and relics buried in the mud are carefully lifted. The uncovered items are dusted and washed off to reveal something that resembles a wooden shield, which looks to be quite intact. One of the two shields discovered even has a handle.



[Soundbite] Choi Mun-jeong(Gyeongju Nat'l Research Institute of Cultural Heritage) : "This is the first time to unearth an authentic shield with a handle on it. A shield had previously been found in Gyeongsan, but this is the first time to find something this intact."



A tiny boat was also unearthed. Although it's a replica, measuring just 40 centimeters in length, details such as the bow and the stern are authentically depicted. The model boat was excavated from a Three Kingdoms Era moat which is a deep, wide ditch surrounding a castle, fort, or town. The model is believed to be a 4th century or early 5th century relic which makes it the oldest miniature boat ever found in Korea.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-hun(Director of the institute) : "The boat includes burn marks which point to ritualistic customs of the day."



Wooden tablets were also uncovered with writings indicating local officials' job titles and the names of crops such as rice, millet and beans. The findings offer a glimpse into how people lived during the Silla dynasty era. The results of the excavation will be revealed to the public through a special exhibition that opens on April 5.

Relics Discovery

입력 2019.04.03 (15:17) 수정 2019.04.03 (15:32) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Traces of the ancient Korean kingdom of Silla can be found intact in the Wolseong royal palatial site in the historical city of Gyeongju. Relics have been found there that offer a glimpse into the lives of people in those days.



[Pkg]



Gyeongju was the capital of the ancient Silla dynasty. Silla kings resided in the area called Wolseong, which means a moon-shaped fortress. Here, excavation work is under way. Soil is dug up and relics buried in the mud are carefully lifted. The uncovered items are dusted and washed off to reveal something that resembles a wooden shield, which looks to be quite intact. One of the two shields discovered even has a handle.



[Soundbite] Choi Mun-jeong(Gyeongju Nat'l Research Institute of Cultural Heritage) : "This is the first time to unearth an authentic shield with a handle on it. A shield had previously been found in Gyeongsan, but this is the first time to find something this intact."



A tiny boat was also unearthed. Although it's a replica, measuring just 40 centimeters in length, details such as the bow and the stern are authentically depicted. The model boat was excavated from a Three Kingdoms Era moat which is a deep, wide ditch surrounding a castle, fort, or town. The model is believed to be a 4th century or early 5th century relic which makes it the oldest miniature boat ever found in Korea.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-hun(Director of the institute) : "The boat includes burn marks which point to ritualistic customs of the day."



Wooden tablets were also uncovered with writings indicating local officials' job titles and the names of crops such as rice, millet and beans. The findings offer a glimpse into how people lived during the Silla dynasty era. The results of the excavation will be revealed to the public through a special exhibition that opens on April 5.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보