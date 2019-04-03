Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.04.03 (15:18) 수정 2019.04.03 (15:32)

[Anchor Lead]



April 11 will mark the centennial of the establishment of the Korean provisional government. Some unique events have been prepared to mark the anniversary at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, where visitors will be able to learn about the history of the provisional government using virtual and augmented reality technology.



[Pkg]



A committee overseeing events to mark the centennial of the March 1 Independence Movement and the establishment of the Korean provisional government has set up a special pavilion in Gwanghwamun Square. The pavilion will remain open from April 2 through April 20, and will be equipped with virtual and augmented reality devices. According to the committee, the pavilion will offer hands-on programs dedicated to the history of the Korean provisional government as well as a photo zone and 5G robots until April 11. During the remainder of the event, the event will feature hands-on VR programs about the provisional government in Shanghai. On the day of the centennial, the event will feature a dance busking performance to a famous song performed by singer Ha Hyun-woo and figure skating star Kim Yu-na. Girl group Twice has recently held successful concerts at the Tokyo Dome, a dream stage for many Japanese artists. According to Twice's agency, the group is currently holding a dome tour in Japan. It performed at the Tokyo Dome on March 29 and 30, drawing some 100,000 spectators. The Tokyo Dome is a large-scale facility where the Japanese professional baseball team, the Yomiuri Giants plays its home games. The renowned stadium has hosted performances by world-renowned pop stars and top Japanese artists. Twice's agency said that the group set a precedent by performing at the Tokyo Dome just 21 months after its debut in Japan. The Japanese media also reported extensively about Twice's concerts in Tokyo. Twice will wrap up its dome tour by giving the final concert at the Nagoya Dome on April 6 before resuming its activities in Korea.

