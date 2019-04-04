Preliminary Feasibility Test News Today 입력 2019.04.04 (15:14) 수정 2019.04.04 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



What's called a preliminary feasibility test is aimed at determining whether costly state projects are absolutely necessary, before they get the green-light for implementation. The focus of these tests will be revised depending on whether projects are for the wider capital region versus other areas in the country.



[Pkg]



540-thousand residents of Incheon city signed a petition early this year. They demand swift approval in a preliminary feasibility test for a new rail project called the GTX or the Great Train eXpress which would link the capital region all the way to Namyangju in Gyeonggido Province. But as the railway passes through the capital, the project suffered minus points regarding balanced regional development. Now that the government has decided to revise standards on these feasibility tests, projects such as the GTX will more easily obtain the go-ahead. In the case of projects pertaining to the wider Seoul metropolitan area, factors such as balanced development will not be considered at all. Instead, economic feasibility will be the most important element accounting for as much as 70% of the assessment. In contrast, projects for non-metropolitan areas will be appraised with an increased focus on balanced development. Economic value will be considered less as regional projects tend to score low in this area. But critics who are weary of the latest changes say the revision appears to focus on just getting projects approved rather than thorough verification.



[Soundbite] Choi Seung-seob(Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice) : "Political judgment and the opinion of those making the decisions will inevitably factor in. This can be used to defeat the purpose of preliminary feasibility tests."



Three months ago, preliminary feasibility testing was exempted for a 24 trillion won project. Now with the revised rules which makes it easier for state projects to get the green-light, the government is criticized by some for its so-called pork barrel policies.

Preliminary Feasibility Test

