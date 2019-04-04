Historic Anniversary News Today 입력 2019.04.04 (15:18) 수정 2019.04.04 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



April 3 marked the 71st anniversary of the 1948 Jeju Incident. A large number of civilians were killed during armed suppression operations by soldiers and police. The military and police has, for the first time in seven decades, offered an apology for their roles in quelling the uprising.



[Pkg]



The Defense Ministry offered an official apology for its role in the 1948 Jeju incident. It is a reversal of the military's previous stance that the operations were carried out to suppress an armed insurgency against the state. While saying that it respects the spirit of a special law regarding the Jeju April 3 Incident, the ministry deeply regretted that Jeju citizens were killed during the efforts to quell an uprising. This is the first time the Defense Ministry offered an apology for the Jeju Incident. Back in 2003, then President Roh Moo-hyun apologized for the state' role during that tragic event.



[Soundbite] Suh Choo-suk(Vice Defense Minister) : "We will actively join government efforts to find the truth. We apologize for the sacrifice of innocent victims."



However, the Defense Ministry is not planning to cancel rewards given to soldiers who were mobilized for the operation carried out then. National Police Agency Commissioner Min Gab-ryong attended a memorial service for victims. He said that the police will look back on its history and role in the tragedy. Min is the nation's first police chief to attend a commemorative ceremony for the Jeju Incident. While attending a commemorative ceremony for the Jeju incident, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon promised the government will continue to search for the truth behind the tragedy and restore the honor of Jeju residents.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Prime Minister) : "The government will work to find the truth behind the Jeju Incident and restore the honor of Jeju residents until they are content."



Jeju-do Island is ushering in a genuine spring, as light is being fully shed on the tragic event that took place more than seven decades ago.

입력 2019.04.04 (15:18) 수정 2019.04.04 (15:38) News Today

