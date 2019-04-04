Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.04.04 (15:26) 수정 2019.04.04 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's cultural news, we bring you the story of movies dealing with religion are to open one by one ahead of Easter holiday. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



A number of movies dealing with the subject of religion are hitting the screens ahead of Easter holiday. One of them, "Love As Much As Pain," opened on April 2. It's a documentary about the late Korean pastor Park Nu-ga, who was known as "the Korean Albert Schweitzer of the Philippines." The movie depicts his missionary work in the remote areas of the Philippines and his legacy. The film drew particular attention with actress-turned-film director Choo Sang-mi taking part as the narrator. Another film, "Pilgrimage," set during the Crusades wars, is to open on April 11. Tom Holland, known for his role in the "Spiderman" series, plays one of the monks, who try to protect sacred relics. Celeb Five, a team comprised of Korean comedians and TV personalities is taking part in a world-renowned comedy festival. According to their agency, Celeb Five has been invited to take part in the 2019 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to be held in Australia this month. The group will stage a dance performance on April 17 and 19. The festival, which marks its 33rd anniversary this year, is regarded as one of the world's top three comedy festivals along with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Celeb Five was invited after an executive of the festival organizing committee saw their impressive performance. One of the group's members, Kim Sin-young, said it would be Celeb Five's first step towards garnering international recognition, and pledged to do her best.

