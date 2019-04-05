National Disaster News Today 입력 2019.04.05 (15:27) 수정 2019.04.05 (16:04)

[Anchor Lead]



This wildfire in Gangwondo Province destroyed numerous buildings and houses, prompting evacuations of some four-thousand people. The blaze started on the 4th, and spread quickly to nearby towns and cities, including Sokcho, Gangneung and Donghae within hours due to strong winds and dry conditions. On the morning of the 5th, the government declared a state of national disaster, which means the government can exercise extended administrative rights to issue disaster alerts, mobilize resources and public officials and suspend school operations.

