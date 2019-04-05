Royal Culture Festival News Today 입력 2019.04.05 (15:35) 수정 2019.04.05 (16:04)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



What do you say to a visit to a royal palace on a spring night and in the company of a king Around this time of the year, palace gates are flung open to the public for the Royal Culture Festival. This year, the festival has gone under an even more impressive makeover. Here's a sneak preview.



[Pkg]



Royal bodyguards perform a majestic military parade. While spectators are bewildered by their splendid martial arts suddenly a group of assassins enters the scene, engaging in a battle with the royal guards. Citizens are enjoying a night stroll with the king. A dragon emerges from the pond at the scenic Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, the most beautiful spot in Gyeongbok-gung Palace. Dancers, with their amazing attire, glow in the dark.



[Soundbite] Park Seon-yeong(Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "It was so interesting to watch actors dressed in period costumes authentically live out that era."



Here, visitors are holding pens instead of brushes in a reenactment of the ancient state examination. People burst into laughter but also take the activity very seriously. For nearly 2 hours, visitors enjoyed a spring night out, touring various corners of Gyeongbok-gung Palace, together with the king.



[Soundbite] Park Bu-seung(Seoul) : "It was so much fun. I want to see the whole festival when it officially opens on Apr. 26."



This year's Royal Culture Festival featuring 50 different performances and citizen-participatory events will kick off later this month.

Royal Culture Festival

입력 2019.04.05 (15:35) 수정 2019.04.05 (16:04) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



What do you say to a visit to a royal palace on a spring night and in the company of a king Around this time of the year, palace gates are flung open to the public for the Royal Culture Festival. This year, the festival has gone under an even more impressive makeover. Here's a sneak preview.



[Pkg]



Royal bodyguards perform a majestic military parade. While spectators are bewildered by their splendid martial arts suddenly a group of assassins enters the scene, engaging in a battle with the royal guards. Citizens are enjoying a night stroll with the king. A dragon emerges from the pond at the scenic Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, the most beautiful spot in Gyeongbok-gung Palace. Dancers, with their amazing attire, glow in the dark.



[Soundbite] Park Seon-yeong(Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "It was so interesting to watch actors dressed in period costumes authentically live out that era."



Here, visitors are holding pens instead of brushes in a reenactment of the ancient state examination. People burst into laughter but also take the activity very seriously. For nearly 2 hours, visitors enjoyed a spring night out, touring various corners of Gyeongbok-gung Palace, together with the king.



[Soundbite] Park Bu-seung(Seoul) : "It was so much fun. I want to see the whole festival when it officially opens on Apr. 26."



This year's Royal Culture Festival featuring 50 different performances and citizen-participatory events will kick off later this month.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보