Wildfire Damage

[Anchor Lead]



More than 600 residents in Gangwon-do Province have been displaced by the fierce wildfire and are currently staying at local schools and sports facilities. The government has decided to allow the residents to relocate to public training facilities to minimize inconvenience. Meanwhile, Gangwon-do Province is receiving humanitarian aid from across the nation.



[Pkg]



​This elementary school gymnasium in one of the fire-stricken regions is packed with tents. Some 120 residents whose homes have been destroyed by the fire are staying here. But there is insufficient space for families to stay together.



[Soundbite] Lee Jin-kyung(Displaced Resident) : "Washing, eating, sleeping -- everything is inconvenient in here. I hope they build a small makeshift home as soon as possible."



More than 650 displaced residents are staying at 19 temporary shelters. To minimize the residents' inconvenience, the government has decided to allow them to relocate to 96 rooms at six public training centers in the area. Each family will stay in one room equipped with heating and cooking devices, which will allow for more privacy.



[Soundbite] Chung Yeon-hwang(Displaced Resident) : "The floor is well heated and the tap water is good. It's very convenient."



Meanwhile, humanitarian aid for the victims these wildfires is pouring in from around the nation. Monetary donations alone have surpassed 10 billion won.



[Soundbite] Kim Won-sul(Displaced Resident) : "I don't have a problem with clothing because I have received aid and my children are also helping me."



With public interest in helping the victims of wildfires in the Gangwon region increasing, the central and local governments plan to provide all necessary resources to help the displaced residents return to their homes.

