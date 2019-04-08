Longing for Family News Today 입력 2019.04.08 (15:19) 수정 2019.04.08 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



This year, April 11 marks the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean provisional government in Shanghai, which was working to restore Korea's independence from Japan. One Chinese man claims that his parents were members of the Korean Liberation Army known as Gwangbokgun. Next, we'll bring you the story of this septuagenarian's life.



[Pkg]



In a rural village in Xi'an, Shanxi Province, China, there lives a 72-year-old farmer named Zhao Sheng Lin. He learned about secrets regarding his birth after his application to join the Chinese military was rejected in his 20s.



[Soundbite] Zhao Sheng Lin(72 years old) : "My foster parents told me that they had adopted one of two twin brothers."



Who are his biological parents?



[Soundbite] "I heard that my biological parents were in Gwangbokgun and my father's surname was Lee."



According to his foster parents, they adopted one of two twin sons born to a Korean couple who was members of the Korean Liberation Army known as Gwangbokgun. In the 1940s, the second unit of Gwangbokgun was stationed in the village and fought against Japan. However, there was no way for him to find his real parents and family But a miracle happened to this old man. He was assigned to work as a gatekeeper at a park that was built in the village in 2014, in line with a South Korean-Chinese agreement. The park was dedicated to Gwangbokgun, The elderly man gladly fulfills his duties of tending to the garden and greeting the occasional Korean visitor. He believes that his parents would have already died, adding that his last wish is to find and meet his twin brother before the end of his life.

Longing for Family

입력 2019.04.08 (15:19) 수정 2019.04.08 (15:38) News Today

